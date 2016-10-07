Overwatch – Halloween-Event geleaked

Dank Nutzer ChronosHero auf Reddit ist bekannt was uns in Overwatch als Halloween-Event erwartet – er fand im Xbox Store die passende Beschreibung. Nachdem wir uns das letzte Mal über ein spezielles Event zu den olympischen Sommerspielen freuen durften, wird es jetzt also passende Kisten mit Skins für Halloween geben. Diese Boxen können bis zu vier Items enthalten, mit dabei mindestens ein Halloween-Skin, Spray, Sieger-Pose, Credits, Highlight Intro oder ein Emote. Insgesamt soll es über 100 verschiedene spezielle Items geben!

Der genaue Wortlaut der Beschreibung lautet:

„Celebrate Halloween with some frightening treats for your heroes during a new event : Overwatch Halloween Terror!

Trick out your collection by picking up Halloween Loot Boxes, available for a limited time *. Every loot box contains up to four cosmetic items, including at least one Halloween skin, spray, highlight intro, emote, victory pose, player icon, voice line, or credits that you can use to unlock other items. More than 100 Halloween items are waiting to be unwrapped! If your Halloween Loot Box contains an item that is already in your collection, you will instead receive coins. * Halloween Loot Boxes are available to purchase or earn in-game until 11/1/16 at 4pm PT.“

Bisher gibt es noch keine offizielle Bestätigung.