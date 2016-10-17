Forza Horizon 3 – Patch bringt Performance

Dass Forza Horizon 3 bei einigen Spielern nicht sonderlich gut läuft ist ja bereits bekannt. Ein zweiter Patch soll nun die Performance-Probleme unter Windows 10 beheben und die Stabilität des Spiels verbessern.

Einen Auszug aus den Patch Notes gibt es direkt hier.

Performance

· Players running four-core setups on Windows 10 should see CPU improvements

· Improved thread layout changes for eight-core setups on Windows 10, resulting in improved performance

· Improvement to performance in upgrades and tuning screens on Windows 10

· Fixed a stall when driving in Byron Bay on Windows 10

· Stall fixed when applying Drivatar liveries while driving on Windows 10

· Stall fixed when driving in free roam on Xbox One

Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet Ihr auf Forzamotorsport.net

 

Alles zu Forza Horizon 3 findet Ihr in unserem Archiv.

 

Mit 28 Jahren schon so einige Male die Welt gerettet. Liebt Games aller Art. Steht auf gute Musik. Lebt in der ältesten Stadt Deutschlands. Katzenfanatiker ohne Katze. Sieht Essen als Hobby an. Seit 2015 begleitet er Gamers.de als Redakteur.

