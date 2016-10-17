Forza Horizon 3 – Patch bringt Performance
Dass Forza Horizon 3 bei einigen Spielern nicht sonderlich gut läuft ist ja bereits bekannt. Ein zweiter Patch soll nun die Performance-Probleme unter Windows 10 beheben und die Stabilität des Spiels verbessern.
Einen Auszug aus den Patch Notes gibt es direkt hier.
Performance
· Players running four-core setups on Windows 10 should see CPU improvements
· Improved thread layout changes for eight-core setups on Windows 10, resulting in improved performance
· Improvement to performance in upgrades and tuning screens on Windows 10
· Fixed a stall when driving in Byron Bay on Windows 10
· Stall fixed when applying Drivatar liveries while driving on Windows 10
· Stall fixed when driving in free roam on Xbox One
Die vollständigen Patchnotes findet Ihr auf Forzamotorsport.net
Alles zu Forza Horizon 3 findet Ihr in unserem Archiv.
