Wie stehen die Zeichen für Borderlands 3?
Da gibt es doch wieder ein neues Indiz, dass sich Borderlands 3 in Entwicklung befindet. Offiziell angekündigt wurde es zwar leider noch nicht, die Stellenausschreibung von Gearbox Software lässt jedoch hoffen:
Gearbox is looking for someone to join the writing team for an unannounced AAA FPS/RPG hybrid with strong characters and central narrative thread.
The successful candidate will join the writing team to write, punch up and iterate scripts in-line with established story and plot outlines. Responsibilities will include writing dialogue for voice-over and in-game text for missions, flavor and user interfaces. A love for comedy writing with respect for a serious underlying plot is helpful. The ability to work with a team and to accept notes, criticism and the iterative process is a must.
Na, wenn sich das nicht nach Borderlands anhört?
Quelle: Destructoid
