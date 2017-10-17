Wie stehen die Zeichen für Borderlands 3?

17. Oktober 2017 News
Wie stehen die Zeichen für Borderlands 3?

Da gibt es doch wieder ein neues Indiz, dass sich Borderlands 3 in Entwicklung befindet. Offiziell angekündigt wurde es zwar leider noch nicht, die Stellenausschreibung von Gearbox Software lässt jedoch hoffen: 

Gearbox is looking for someone to join the writing team for an unannounced AAA FPS/RPG hybrid with strong characters and central narrative thread.

The successful candidate will join the writing team to write, punch up and iterate scripts in-line with established story and plot outlines.  Responsibilities will include writing dialogue for voice-over and in-game text for missions, flavor and user interfaces. A love for comedy writing with respect for a serious underlying plot is helpful. The ability to work with a team and to accept notes, criticism and the iterative process is a must. 

Na, wenn sich das nicht nach Borderlands anhört?

Quelle: Destructoid

Andreas Herbster

In den wilden 80ern am Grünmonitor eines Schneider CPC 6128 aufgewachsen. Erste Gehversuche mit ASM, Happy Computer und PowerPlay. Hobby über die Jahre, dank ausgeprägter Amiga 500 Sucht, sowie massiver Sonic Raserei auf dem heiß geliebten Sega Mega Drive, intensiviert. Züchtet gerade erfolgreich die nächste Zockergeneration und kann, trotz annähernd biblischen Alters, noch immer keinem Controller widerstehen.

Letzte Artikel von Andreas Herbster (Alle anzeigen)

Von
In den wilden 80ern am Grünmonitor eines Schneider CPC 6128 aufgewachsen. Erste Gehversuche mit ASM, Happy Computer und PowerPlay. Hobby über die Jahre, dank ausgeprägter Amiga 500 Sucht, sowie massiver Sonic Raserei auf dem heiß geliebten Sega Mega Drive, intensiviert. Züchtet gerade erfolgreich die nächste Zockergeneration und kann, trotz annähernd biblischen Alters, noch immer keinem Controller widerstehen.

Verwandte Themen

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Deine Email wird nicht veröffentlicht. Pflichtfelder sind mit einem * markiert

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*