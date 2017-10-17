Wie stehen die Zeichen für Borderlands 3?

Gearbox is looking for someone to join the writing team for an unannounced AAA FPS/RPG hybrid with strong characters and central narrative thread.

The successful candidate will join the writing team to write, punch up and iterate scripts in-line with established story and plot outlines. Responsibilities will include writing dialogue for voice-over and in-game text for missions, flavor and user interfaces. A love for comedy writing with respect for a serious underlying plot is helpful. The ability to work with a team and to accept notes, criticism and the iterative process is a must.