Großes Albion Online Geburtstagsgewinnspiel

18. Juli 2018 Allgemein, News, Slider, Trailer
Das Sandbox-MMORPG Albion Online feiert seinen ersten Geburtstag! Als besonderes Dankeschön hat das Berliner Entwicklerstudio Sandbox Interactive ein großes Gewinnspiel gestartet.

Was gibt es zu gewinnen?

  • 1. Platz: Legendary Pack plus Merlyn Artwork Poster signed by the Albion Online Development Team + other goodies
  • 2. und 3. Platz: Legendary Pack plus LandFall Book signed by the Albion Online Development Team + Branded Drawstring bag
  • 4. und 5. Platz: Legendary Pack
  • 6. bis 9. Platz: Epic Pack
  • 10. bis 13. Platz: 10.000 Gold
  • 14. bis 19. Platz: Veteran Pack
  • 20. bis 25. Platz: 3.750 Gold

Wer mitmachen will: Einfach diesem Link folgen: https://gleam.io/V6k2x/albion-online-1st-anniversary

