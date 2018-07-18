Großes Albion Online Geburtstagsgewinnspiel
Das Sandbox-MMORPG Albion Online feiert seinen ersten Geburtstag! Als besonderes Dankeschön hat das Berliner Entwicklerstudio Sandbox Interactive ein großes Gewinnspiel gestartet.
Was gibt es zu gewinnen?
- 1. Platz: Legendary Pack plus Merlyn Artwork Poster signed by the Albion Online Development Team + other goodies
- 2. und 3. Platz: Legendary Pack plus LandFall Book signed by the Albion Online Development Team + Branded Drawstring bag
- 4. und 5. Platz: Legendary Pack
- 6. bis 9. Platz: Epic Pack
- 10. bis 13. Platz: 10.000 Gold
- 14. bis 19. Platz: Veteran Pack
- 20. bis 25. Platz: 3.750 Gold
Wer mitmachen will: Einfach diesem Link folgen: https://gleam.io/V6k2x/albion-online-1st-anniversary
