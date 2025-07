Here’s a short video clip showing the start of a Battlefield 6 Battle Royale match:



☀️ Map set in California

🚁 Insertion via CH-47 Chinook

🔥 Destructive ring made of a compound called "NXC"



This work-in-progress material is based on the BF Labs "Alpha" client. pic.twitter.com/uzsIR8lRuJ