Was von vielen herbeigesehnt wurde und von anderen befürchtet, wird im anstehenden Update 8.3 von World of Warcraft, Visions of N’Zoth, wahr. Die Horde bekommt die putzigen Vulpera und die Allianz Mechagnome als neue spielbare Völker. Aber das ist noch nicht alles, was Visions of N’Zoth zu bieten hat.

Der kommende Patch dreht sich um den Kampf gegen den entfesselten alten Gott N’Zoth, welcher die Grenzen zwischen Realität und Wahnsinn einzureissen droht. Mehrere alte Gebiete, wie Sturmwind, Orgrimmar, Das Tal der ewigen Blüten und Uldum werden die Hauptschauplätze dieses beginnenden Wahnsinns. Außerdem wurden wichtige Themen der Comunity angegangen, wie eine komplette Überarbeitung des Auktionshauses, eine Änderung des „Titanengeschmiedet“_Systems und zahlreiche andere Anpassungen. Gekrönt wird das Ganze durch einen neuen 12-Bosse-Raid, an deren Ende die Spieler N’Zoth höchstpersönlich gegenüberstehen werden.

Hier die englischen Patchnotes auf dem bereits geöffneten Testrealm:

New world and questing content

New instanced content: Visions of N’Zoth Horrific Visions in Stormwind and Orgrimmar Lesser Visions in Uldum and Vale of Eternal Blossoms Titan Research Tree (early iteration, with more to come in a later PTR update) Legendary Cloak

Heritage Armor quests – Goblins and Worgen

Heroic difficulty Darkshore Warfront

Heart of Azeroth New Essences Additional Minor slot Two additional Stamina nodes Maximum level increased to 85 (was 70) Additional infinite progression slot to aid you against N’Zoth’s corruption at max level (coming in a later PTR update)

PvP – “Servant of N’Zoth” event for Slayers who become bounty hunted

Auction House major revamp

Classes and Essences updates

New Allied Races – Mechagnomes and Vulpera

New Raid – Ny’alotha

New Story Quests: Rise of N’Zoth

Season 4 PvP and Mythic Keystone Dungeon updates Operation: Mechagon has been divided into two wings, each with Heroic and Mythic Keystone difficulties

New Battle Pets and Pet Battle Dungeon – Blackrock Depths

Darkmoon Arcade – Play your favorite mini-games at the Darkmoon Faire

PvP – Deepwind Gorge re-imagined/updated to be a capture point map

Professions updates New PvP catch-up gear for all crafting ProfessionsNew upgrade level for Alchemy Stone, Jewelcrafting rings, and Engineering googles.New Ny’alotha Vantus Runes.



Wann 8.3 seinen Weg auf die Live-Server findet, ist noch nicht bekannt.