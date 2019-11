Want to win a @Terminator Xbox One X, Gears 5, and the new Terminator DLC?



• RT and ❤️ this tweet

• Comment which side you support, Humanity or the Machines

• Tag #DarkFateXGears5Sweepstakes#TerminatorDarkFate now in theatres. Rules: https://t.co/GXl2TGCRCI pic.twitter.com/NtCR6wXzsk