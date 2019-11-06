Ubisoft gab bekannt, daß Just Dance 2020 ab sofort für Nintendo Switch, Wii, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 und die Xbox One Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X verfügbar ist.

Mit dem Spiel hat das Unternehmen die gesamte Songliste veröffentlich. Zusammen mit der Rückkehr des Koop-Modus bietet das Spiel ein persönlicheres Erlebnis sowie den All-Stars-Modus. Letzteres ist eine Reise, um einzigartige Songs freizuschalten.

Please enable JavaScript



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Die neue Just Dance 2020 Songliste beinhaltet:

I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

7 rings – Ariana Grande

Taki Taki – DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B

bad guy – Billie Eilish

Kill This Love – BLACKPINK

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Talk – Khalid

High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande

Con Altura – ROSALÍA & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho

Con Calma – Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

The Time (Dirty Bit) – Black Eyed Peas

Soy Yo – Bomba Estéreo

365 – Zedd & Katy Perry

Rain Over Me – Pitbull Ft. Marc Anthony

Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Millennium Alert

FANCY – TWICE

Into the Unknown – Disney’s Frozen 2 (available on November 22***)

Baby Shark – Pinkfong

Keep In Touch – JD McCrary

Get Busy – KOYOTIE

Só Depois Do Carnaval – Lexa

MA ITÃ…Âª – Stella Mwangi

I Am the Best – 2NE1

Skibidi – Little Big

Bangarang – Skrillex Ft. Sirah

Bassa Sababa – Netta

My New Swag – VAVA Ft. Ty. & Nina Wang

Just An Illusion – Equinox Stars

Stop Movin‘ – Royal Republic

Tel Aviv – Omer Adam Ft. Arisa

Ugly Beauty – Jolin Tsai

Vodovorot – XS Project

Bad Boy – Riton & Kah-Lo

Sushi – Merk & Kremont

Policeman – Eva Simons Ft. Konshens

Fancy Footwork – Chromeo

Fit But You Know It – The Streets

Le Bal Masqué – Dr. Creole

Always Look on The Bright Side of Life – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra

Infernal Gallop (Can-Can) – The Just Dance Orchestra



