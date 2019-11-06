Ubisoft gab bekannt, daß Just Dance 2020 ab sofort für Nintendo Switch, Wii, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 und die Xbox One Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X verfügbar ist.
Mit dem Spiel hat das Unternehmen die gesamte Songliste veröffentlich. Zusammen mit der Rückkehr des Koop-Modus bietet das Spiel ein persönlicheres Erlebnis sowie den All-Stars-Modus. Letzteres ist eine Reise, um einzigartige Songs freizuschalten.
Die neue Just Dance 2020 Songliste beinhaltet:
I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
Old Town Road (Remix) – Lil Nas X Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
7 rings – Ariana Grande
Taki Taki – DJ Snake Ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B
bad guy – Billie Eilish
Kill This Love – BLACKPINK
I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Talk – Khalid
High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
God Is A Woman – Ariana Grande
Con Altura – ROSALÍA & J Balvin Ft. El Guincho
Con Calma – Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow
The Time (Dirty Bit) – Black Eyed Peas
Soy Yo – Bomba Estéreo
365 – Zedd & Katy Perry
Rain Over Me – Pitbull Ft. Marc Anthony
Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) – Millennium Alert
FANCY – TWICE
Into the Unknown – Disney’s Frozen 2 (available on November 22***)
Baby Shark – Pinkfong
Keep In Touch – JD McCrary
Get Busy – KOYOTIE
Só Depois Do Carnaval – Lexa
MA ITÃ…Âª – Stella Mwangi
I Am the Best – 2NE1
Skibidi – Little Big
Bangarang – Skrillex Ft. Sirah
Bassa Sababa – Netta
My New Swag – VAVA Ft. Ty. & Nina Wang
Just An Illusion – Equinox Stars
Stop Movin‘ – Royal Republic
Tel Aviv – Omer Adam Ft. Arisa
Ugly Beauty – Jolin Tsai
Vodovorot – XS Project
Bad Boy – Riton & Kah-Lo
Sushi – Merk & Kremont
Policeman – Eva Simons Ft. Konshens
Fancy Footwork – Chromeo
Fit But You Know It – The Streets
Le Bal Masqué – Dr. Creole
Always Look on The Bright Side of Life – The Frankie Bostello Orchestra
Infernal Gallop (Can-Can) – The Just Dance Orchestra