The Game Festival

The Game Awards 2019 sind vorbei und die Preisträger stehen fest. Die Nominierten wurden schon letzten Monat bekannt gegeben.

Hier ist die komplette Liste der Nominierten und der Gewinner:

Game of the Year

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Art Direction:

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game:

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (Netherrealm/WBIE
  • Samurai Shodown (SNK/Athlon)

Best Action Game:

  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Best Action/Adventure Game:

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best RPG:

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Family Game:

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good Feel/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game:

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Best Sports/Racing Game:

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 2020 (EA Sports)

Best VR/AR Game:

  • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
  • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studios/SIE)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Best Multiplayer Game:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Best eSports Game:

  • League of Legends (Riot Games)
  • CS:GO (Valve)
  • DOTA2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

Fresh Indie Developer:

  • ZA/UM für Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio für Gris
  • DeadToast für My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds
  • Mega Crit für Slay the Spire
  • House House für Untitled Goose Game

Best Game Direction:

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Best Mobile Game:

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sky: Children of Light (ThatGameCompany)
  • What The Golf? (Tribland)

Best Narrative:

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Best Games for Impact:

  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Best Indie Game:

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Katana Zero (Ascii Soft/Devolver Digital)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Best Ongoing Game:

  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Community Support:

  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Best Score/Music:

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)

Best Audio Design:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Performance:

  • Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding
  • Ashly Burch in Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope in Control
  • Laura Bailey in Gears 5
  • Matthew Porretta in Control
  • Norman Reedus in Death Stranding

