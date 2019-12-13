The Game Awards 2019 sind vorbei und die Preisträger stehen fest. Die Nominierten wurden schon letzten Monat bekannt gegeben.
Hier ist die komplette Liste der Nominierten und der Gewinner:
Game of the Year
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Best Art Direction:
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo)
Best Fighting Game:
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Netherrealm/WBIE
- Samurai Shodown (SNK/Athlon)
Best Action Game:
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
Best Action/Adventure Game:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best RPG:
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Best Family Game:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Nintendo/Sora)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good Feel/Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game:
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Best Sports/Racing Game:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 2020 (EA Sports)
Best VR/AR Game:
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studios/SIE)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Best eSports Game:
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- CS:GO (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Fresh Indie Developer:
- ZA/UM für Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio für Gris
- DeadToast für My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital für Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit für Slay the Spire
- House House für Untitled Goose Game
Best Game Direction:
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Best Mobile Game:
- Call of Duty: Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sky: Children of Light (ThatGameCompany)
- What The Golf? (Tribland)
Best Narrative:
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Best Games for Impact:
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
Best Indie Game:
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Katana Zero (Ascii Soft/Devolver Digital)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Best Ongoing Game:
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Best Community Support:
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Best Score/Music:
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts(Simogo/Annapurna)
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Best Performance:
- Mads Mikkelsen in Death Stranding
- Ashly Burch in Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope in Control
- Laura Bailey in Gears 5
- Matthew Porretta in Control
- Norman Reedus in Death Stranding