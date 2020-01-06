Sony Interactive Entertainment hat das Lineup der Spiele bekannt gegeben, die auf der Taipei Game Show vom 6. bis zum 9. Februar vorgestellt werden. Die Liste ist aktuell, aber es kann durchaus noch zu Last Minute Änderungen im Laufe des Monats kommen. Sonys Hauptmotto für die Game Show: You are a star.

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

NiOh 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Trials of Mana

Marve’s Avengers

Cyberpunk 2077

Resident Evil Resistance

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris

Tales of Arise

Elden Ring

Fairy Tail

Ys IX

Persona 5 Royal

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

NBA 2K20

Gungrave G.o.r.e.

Yo-Kai Watch 4++

Way of the Samurai Gaiden Katanakami

Gleamlight