Sony Interactive Entertainment hat das Lineup der Spiele bekannt gegeben, die auf der Taipei Game Show vom 6. bis zum 9. Februar vorgestellt werden. Die Liste ist aktuell, aber es kann durchaus noch zu Last Minute Änderungen im Laufe des Monats kommen. Sonys Hauptmotto für die Game Show: You are a star.
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- NiOh 2
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Trials of Mana
- Marve’s Avengers
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Resistance
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris
- Tales of Arise
- Elden Ring
- Fairy Tail
- Ys IX
- Persona 5 Royal
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- NBA 2K20
- Gungrave G.o.r.e.
- Yo-Kai Watch 4++
- Way of the Samurai Gaiden Katanakami
- Gleamlight