Digital Dragons hat heute die 50 Indie-Titel bekannt gegeben, die für die Indie Celebration in der nächsten Woche ausgewählt wurden. Die Titel werden auf einer speziellen Steam-Homepage mit Live-Demos und Entwicklerinterviews in drei Tagen voller Livestreams präsentiert. Die Veranstaltung gipfelt am letzten Tag in einer virtuellen Preisverleihung, bei der die drei besten Spiele der Show sowie die Ergebnisse der von Richtern und der Community nominierten Preise gewürdigt werden.
Die Jurymitglieder Robert Purchese (Eurogamer), Brett Makedonski (Destructoid), Karol Zajączkowski (11-Bit-Studios), Jakub Rokosz (Fool’s Theory) und Jakub Wójcik (Indie Games Polska) wählten die 50 Spiele für die Veranstaltung aus.
Indie Celebration:
- Ars Fabulae (Punk Notion, Poland)
- Biped (NEXT Studios / META Publishing, Cyprus)
- Black Book (Morteshka, Russia)
- Bonkies (Studio Gauntlet, Norway)
- Book of Demons: HELLCARD (Thing Trunk, Poland)
- Causa, Voices of the Dusk (Niebla Games, Chile)
- Chernobylite (The Farm 51, Poland)
- Children of Silentown (Elf Games, Italy)
- Danger Scavenger (Star Drifters, Piotr Wolk, Poland)
- Door Kickers: Task Force North (KillHouse Games, Romania)
- Dreadlands (Blackfox Studios, UK)
- Eastern Exorcist (wildfiregame, China)
- ELDERBORN (Hyperstrange, Poland)
- Eldest Souls (Fallen Flag Studio, UK / Poland)
- Encased (Dark Crystal Games, Russia)
- Enemy on Board (Windwalk Games, USA)
- First Class Trouble (Invisible Walls, Denmark)
- For the People (Brezg Studio, Russia)
- For The Warp (Massive Galaxy Studios, Portugal)
- Fort Triumph (Cookie Byte Entertainment, Poland)
- Gamedec (Anshar Studios, Poland)
- Gatewalkers (A2 Softworks, Poland)
- Ghostrunner (One More Level, Poland)
- Last Oasis (Donkey Crew, Poland)
- Legends of Ethernal (Lucid Dreams Studio, Canada)
- Liberated (Atomic Wolf, Poland)
- Nanotale – Typing Chronicles (Fishing Cactus, Belgium)
- Not For Broadcast (NotGames, UK)
- Overloop (George Kobyakov, UK)
- PositronX (Scorpius Games, Romania)
- Quantum League (Nimble Giant, UK)
- Rhythm Fighter (Coconut Island Games / echo games, China)
- Röki (Polygon Treehouse, UK / Poland)
- Rustler (Jutsu Games, Poland)
- Shing! (Mass Creation, Poland)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (SouthPAW Games, South Korea)
- Stoneshard (Ink Stains Games, Cyprus)
- Tainted Grail (Awaken Realms Digital, Poland)
- The Blind Prophet (Ars Goetia, France)
- The Riftbreaker (EXOR Studios, Poland)
- The Tenants (Ancient Forge, Poland)
- There is No Light (Zelart, Cyprus)
- This is the Zodiac Speaking (Punch Punk Games, Poland)
- Those Who Remain (Camel 101, Portugal)
- Tower Princess (AweKteaM, Cyprus)
- Tunche (LEAP Game Studios, Cyprus)
- Unto The End (2 Ton Studio, UK)
- Uragun (Kool2Play, Poland)
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian (Different Tales, Poland)
- Wingspan (Monster Couch, Poland)