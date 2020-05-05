Digital Dragons hat heute die 50 Indie-Titel bekannt gegeben, die für die Indie Celebration in der nächsten Woche ausgewählt wurden. Die Titel werden auf einer speziellen Steam-Homepage mit Live-Demos und Entwicklerinterviews in drei Tagen voller Livestreams präsentiert. Die Veranstaltung gipfelt am letzten Tag in einer virtuellen Preisverleihung, bei der die drei besten Spiele der Show sowie die Ergebnisse der von Richtern und der Community nominierten Preise gewürdigt werden.

Die Jurymitglieder Robert Purchese (Eurogamer), Brett Makedonski (Destructoid), Karol Zajączkowski (11-Bit-Studios), Jakub Rokosz (Fool’s Theory) und Jakub Wójcik (Indie Games Polska) wählten die 50 Spiele für die Veranstaltung aus.

