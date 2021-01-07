Prime Gaming (in Amazon Prime enthalten – 7,99 Euro/Monat) bietet auch im Januar wieder neue Games an. Einige sind bereits freigeschaltet, andere werden im Laufe des Monats hinzugefügt. Im Januar stehen euch somit über 30 Titel zur Verfügung.

Ab sofort können die fünf neuen Games When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Along the Edge und Alt-Frequencies gespielt werden.

Ab sofort:

Prime Games: When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Along the Edge und Alt-Frequencies

Grand Theft Auto Online Content

Red Dead Online Content

Star Wars: Squadrons Content, Drop 2

Madden NFL 21 Content, Drop 3

Aquapark.io – werbefreies Spielen für begrenzte Zeit

Cube Surfer – werbefreies Spielen für begrenzte Zeit

League of Legends Content, Drop 1

Legends of Runeterra Content, Drop 1

SMITE Content, Drop 4

Paladins Content, Drop 4

Rogue Company Content, Drop 4