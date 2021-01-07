Prime Gaming (in Amazon Prime enthalten – 7,99 Euro/Monat) bietet auch im Januar wieder neue Games an. Einige sind bereits freigeschaltet, andere werden im Laufe des Monats hinzugefügt. Im Januar stehen euch somit über 30 Titel zur Verfügung.
Ab sofort können die fünf neuen Games When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Along the Edge und Alt-Frequencies gespielt werden.
Ab sofort:
- Prime Games: When Ski Lifts Go Wrong, Void Bastards, Bridge Constructor Playground, Along the Edge und Alt-Frequencies
- Grand Theft Auto Online Content
- Red Dead Online Content
- Star Wars: Squadrons Content, Drop 2
- Madden NFL 21 Content, Drop 3
- Aquapark.io – werbefreies Spielen für begrenzte Zeit
- Cube Surfer – werbefreies Spielen für begrenzte Zeit
- League of Legends Content, Drop 1
- Legends of Runeterra Content, Drop 1
- SMITE Content, Drop 4
- Paladins Content, Drop 4
- Rogue Company Content, Drop 4
- Magic Tiles 3 Content, Drop 6
- 08.01.: Letzte Chance für Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair abzuholen
- 12.01.: Roblox Content, Drop 6
- 14.01.: Magic Tiles 3 Content, Drop 7
- 15.01.: League of Legends Content, Drop 2
- 15.01.: Letzte Chance für Turmoil, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, HyperDot, Close to the Sun und Wizard of Legend
- 19.01.: Valorant Content, Drop 1
- 21.01.: Magic Tiles 3 Content, Drop 8
- 25.01.: League of Legends Content, Drop 3
- noch unbekannt: Maple Story M Content