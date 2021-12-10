Heute Nacht fanden The Game Awards in der Microsoft Hall, Los Angeles statt. Neben einer Reihe verschiedener Ankündigungen, Premieren und musikalischer Untermalungen, wurden auch die beliebtesten Spiele des Jahres gekürt. Wir stellen euch die Gewinner vor.

Please enable JavaScript



Link Embed Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.

Im Jahr 2014 hat Veranstalter Geoff Keighley The Game Awards ins Leben gerufen. Seitdem ist er in jedem Jahr mit Feuereifer dabei, eine noch größere Show abzuliefern. Auch in diesem Jahr hat Keighley mit weiteren Organisatoren eine spektakuläre Show auf die Beine gestellt. Diese könnt ihr euch hier in voller Länge ansehen:

Die Gewinner von The Game Awards 2021

Games of Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors

Reddit’s Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete: Simple

Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere

Best Esports Coach: Kkoma

Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legens World Championship

Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Best Independent Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Debut Indie Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Best Performance: Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village

Best Action: Returnal

Best Art Direction: Deathloop

Players‘ Voice: Halo Infinite

Best RPG: Tales of Arise

Best Score & Music: Nier Replicant

Content Creator of the Year: Dream Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact

Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5

Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5

Best Game Direction: Deathloop

Best Esports Game: League of Legends

Best Family Game: It Takes Two

Best Fighting Game: Guilty Gear Strive

Best Strategy Game: Age of Empires IV

Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

Game of the Year: It Takes Two

Wie Geoff Keighley die Community auf The Game Awards in diesem Jahr vorbereitet hat, verraten wir euch in einem weiteren Beitrag.