Heute Nacht fanden The Game Awards in der Microsoft Hall, Los Angeles statt. Neben einer Reihe verschiedener Ankündigungen, Premieren und musikalischer Untermalungen, wurden auch die beliebtesten Spiele des Jahres gekürt. Wir stellen euch die Gewinner vor.
Im Jahr 2014 hat Veranstalter Geoff Keighley The Game Awards ins Leben gerufen. Seitdem ist er in jedem Jahr mit Feuereifer dabei, eine noch größere Show abzuliefern. Auch in diesem Jahr hat Keighley mit weiteren Organisatoren eine spektakuläre Show auf die Beine gestellt. Diese könnt ihr euch hier in voller Länge ansehen:
Die Gewinner von The Game Awards 2021
- Games of Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Reddit’s Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
- Best Esports Athlete: Simple
- Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere
- Best Esports Coach: Kkoma
- Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legens World Championship
- Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5
- Best Independent Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Debut Indie Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Performance: Maggie Robertson, Resident Evil Village
- Best Action: Returnal
- Best Art Direction: Deathloop
- Players‘ Voice: Halo Infinite
- Best RPG: Tales of Arise
- Best Score & Music: Nier Replicant
- Content Creator of the Year: Dream
- Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
- Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact
- Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread
- Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
- Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5
- Best Game Direction: Deathloop
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends
- Best Family Game: It Takes Two
- Best Fighting Game: Guilty Gear Strive
- Best Strategy Game: Age of Empires IV
- Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
- Game of the Year: It Takes Two
Wie Geoff Keighley die Community auf The Game Awards in diesem Jahr vorbereitet hat, verraten wir euch in einem weiteren Beitrag.