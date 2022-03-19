video

Lange musste man nicht warten, bis Sony wieder eine neue Rabatt-Aktion startet. Mit dem Mega-März warten im Playstation Store noch bis zum 24. März 2022 starke Rabatte auf alte und neue PS4 und PS5 Titel. Wir zeigen euch die besten Angebote!

Diese Spiele erwarten euch im Mega-März

PS4 & PS5 Angebote

Cross-Gen Titel sind im Mega-März im Playstation Store sehr breit vertreten. Vom Open-World Giganten Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, über EAs eigenen Soulslike im Star Wars Universum, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order, bis hin zum Koop-Mega-Hit und Video Game Awards Gewinner für das beste Spiel It Takes Two. Für jeden ist was dabei! Insgesamt erwarten euch Rabatte im Wert von bis zu 74%!

PS5 only Rabatte

Bei den PS5 Spielen ist das Mega-März Highlight wohl mit Abstand Bethesdas Puzzle-Action-Shooter Deathloop. Zeitreise Elemente mit abgefahrenen Kräften verknüpfend müsst ihr auf einer atlantischen Insel innerhalb eines Tages (des namensgebenden Loops) acht Visionäre töten und so das Geheimnis um die Insel und eure Vergangenheit lösen. Das aktuelle FIFA 22 sowie Just Dance 2022 dürften aber die Multiplayer-Spieler unter euch aber wahrscheinlich auch interessieren.

