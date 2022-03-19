Lange musste man nicht warten, bis Sony wieder eine neue Rabatt-Aktion startet. Mit dem Mega-März warten im Playstation Store noch bis zum 24. März 2022 starke Rabatte auf alte und neue PS4 und PS5 Titel. Wir zeigen euch die besten Angebote!
Diese Spiele erwarten euch im Mega-März
PS4 & PS5 Angebote
Cross-Gen Titel sind im Mega-März im Playstation Store sehr breit vertreten. Vom Open-World Giganten Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, über EAs eigenen Soulslike im Star Wars Universum, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order, bis hin zum Koop-Mega-Hit und Video Game Awards Gewinner für das beste Spiel It Takes Two. Für jeden ist was dabei! Insgesamt erwarten euch Rabatte im Wert von bis zu 74%!
- A Plague Tale: Innocence für 9,99€ statt 39,99€
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite für 19,99€ statt 39,99€
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla für 27,99€ statt 69,99€
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe für 35,99€ statt 89,99€
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition für 49,99€ statt 99,99€
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 für 17,49€ bzw. 15,74€ (PS+) statt 34,99€
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Edition für 19,99€ bzw. 17,99€ (PS+) statt 39,99€
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Deluxe Upgrade Pack für 4,49€ bzw. 4,04€ (PS+) statt 8,99€
- Battlefield 2042 für 39,99€ statt 79,99€
- C14 Dating für 9,99€ statt 19,99€
- Death’s Door für 14,99€ bzw. 13,99€ (PS+) statt 19,99€
- Dirt 5 — Year One Upgrade für 13,99€ statt 34,99€
- Doom Eternal — Year One Pass für 14,99€ statt 29,99€
- Doom Eternal: Year One Pass (Standalone) für 14,99€ statt 29,99€
- F1 2021 für 13,99€ statt 69,99€
- Greedfall — Standard Edition für 10,49€ statt 34,99€
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass für 19,99€ statt 39,99€
- Immortals Fenyx Rising — Gold Edition für 44,99€ statt 99,99€
- It Takes Two für 15,99€ statt 39,99€
- Knockout City für 8,99€ statt 19,99€
- Life Is Strange: True Colors — Deluxe Edition für 34,99€ statt 69,99€
- Marvel’s Avengers: Exklusive Digital Edition für 23,99€ statt 59,99€
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy für 34,99€ statt 69,99€
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition für 39,99€ statt 79,99€
- Monster Boy Und Das Verfluchte Königreich für 19,99€ bzw. 17,99€ (PS+) statt 39,99€
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Für für 24,64€ statt 84,99€
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition für 29,99€ statt 99,99€
- Paket: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition für 29,99€ statt 99,99€
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition für 39,99€ statt 79,99€
- Riders Republic für 34,99€ statt 69,99€
- Riders Republic Gold Edition für 49,99€ statt 99,99€
- Rims Racing — Ultimate Edition für 39,99€ bzw. 31,99€ (PS+) statt 79,99€
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition für 33,59€ statt 79,99€
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order für 9,99€ statt 49,99€
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition für 8,99€ statt 29,99€
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition für 23,99€ statt 79,99€
- Watch Dogs: Legion — Season Pass für 19,99€ statt 39,99€
- Watch Dogs: Legion — Ultimate Edition für 53,99€ statt 119,99€
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition für 34,99€ statt 69,99€
PS5 only Rabatte
Bei den PS5 Spielen ist das Mega-März Highlight wohl mit Abstand Bethesdas Puzzle-Action-Shooter Deathloop. Zeitreise Elemente mit abgefahrenen Kräften verknüpfend müsst ihr auf einer atlantischen Insel innerhalb eines Tages (des namensgebenden Loops) acht Visionäre töten und so das Geheimnis um die Insel und eure Vergangenheit lösen. Das aktuelle FIFA 22 sowie Just Dance 2022 dürften aber die Multiplayer-Spieler unter euch aber wahrscheinlich auch interessieren.
- Deathloop für 34,99€ statt 69,99€
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition für 19,99€ statt 39,99€
- FIFA 22 PS5 für 27,99€ statt 79,99€
- Gefragt Gejagt — Das Spiel für 19,99€ statt 39,99€
- Hunting Simulator 2 Elite Edition für 31,99€ statt 79,99€
- Just Dance 2022 PS5 für 29,99€ statt 59,99€
- Madden NFL 22 PS5 für 23,99€ statt 79,99€
- Monster Truck Championship für 19,99€ bzw. 15,99€ (PS+) statt 39,99€
- Mxgp 2020 — The Official Motocross Videogame für 14,99€ statt 49,99€
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares für 9,99€ statt 19,99€
- Rims Racing für 24,99€ bzw. 22,49€ (PS+) statt 49,99€
- Tour De France 2021 PS5 für 23,99€ statt 59,99€
- WRC 10 Fia World Rally Championship für 29,99€ bzw. 26,99€ (PS+) statt 59,99€
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition für 11,99€ statt 59,99€
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood für 19,99€ bzw. 14,99€ (PS+) statt 49,99€