New DLC announced!



🧛 Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting 🚨



The Survivors join forces with the Among Us Crewmates to be the bullet hell… in space! 🚀



Coming 18th Dec to PC & Xbox🧄 Nintendo Switch & mobile arriving later



Wishlist now! https://t.co/xVfxT7HAed#DayoftheDevs pic.twitter.com/QjK8wYfXY3