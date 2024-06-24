Auch für die zweite Jahreshälfte von 2024 stehen wieder einige Veröffentlichungen ins Haus! Was die Gaming-Welt wieder für uns bereit hält, verraten wir in der bestätigten Release-Liste für Ende 2024. Was die erste Jahreshälfte geboten hat, könnt ihr
hier nachlesen.
Juli 2024
August 2024
Quelle: Ubisoft
September 2024
STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC, Xbox Series X|S 5. September Ace Attorney Investigations Collection PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 6. September Astro Bot PlayStation 5 6. September Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 9. September Slender: The Arrival PlayStation VR2 13. September God of War Ragnarök PC 19. September Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 23. September The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 26. September
Quelle: PlayStation
Oktober 2024
Silent Hill 2 PC, PlayStation 5 8. Oktober Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred PC, PlayStation, Xbox 8. Oktober New World: Aeternum PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 15. Oktober Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 17. Oktober Call of Duty Black Ops 6 PC, PlayStation, Xbox 25. Oktober Sonic x Shadow Generations PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 25. Oktober Life is Strange: Double Exposure PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 29. Oktober
Quelle: Square Enix
November 2024
Slitterhead PC, PlayStation, Xbox 8. November Antonblast PC, Switch 12. November Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 15. November Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 PC, Xbox Series X|S 19. November
Quelle: Ubisoft
Dezember 2024
Noch nichts angekündigt