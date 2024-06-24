Auch für die zweite Jahreshälfte von 2024 stehen wieder einige Veröffentlichungen ins Haus! Was die Gaming-Welt wieder für uns bereit hält, verraten wir in der bestätigten Release-Liste für Ende 2024. Was die erste Jahreshälfte geboten hat, könnt ihr hier nachlesen.

Juli 2024

Final Fantasy XIV: DawntrailPC, PlayStation, Xbox2. Juli
Resident Evil 7: BiohazardMac, iOS2. Juli
Darkest Dungeon IIPlayStation, Switch15. Juli
Flintlock: The Siege of DawnPC, PlayStation, Xbox18. Juli
F1 Manager 2024PC, PlayStation, Xbox23. Juli
Frostpunk 2PC25. Juli
One Piece OdysseySwitch26. Juli
video
play-rounded-fill

August 2024

Kena: Bridge of SpiritsXbox15. August
Black Myth: WukongPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S20. August
World of Warcraft: The War WithinPC26. August
Visions of ManaPC, PlayStation, Xbox29. August
Star Wars OutlawsPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S30. August
Quelle: Ubisoft
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Ubisoft

September 2024

STALKER 2: Heart of ChornobylPC, Xbox Series X|S5. September
Ace Attorney Investigations CollectionPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch6. September
Astro BotPlayStation 56. September
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S9. September
Slender: The ArrivalPlayStation VR213. September
God of War RagnarökPC19. September
Harry Potter: Quidditch ChampionsPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch23. September
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of WisdomSwitch26. September
Quelle: PlayStation
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: PlayStation

Oktober 2024

Silent Hill 2PC, PlayStation 58. Oktober
Diablo IV: Vessel of HatredPC, PlayStation, Xbox8. Oktober
New World: AeternumPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S15. Oktober
Super Mario Party JamboreeSwitch17. Oktober
Call of Duty Black Ops 6PC, PlayStation, Xbox25. Oktober
Sonic x Shadow GenerationsPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch25. Oktober
Life is Strange: Double ExposurePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S29. Oktober
Quelle: Square Enix
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Square Enix

November 2024

SlitterheadPC, PlayStation, Xbox8. November
AntonblastPC, Switch12. November
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S15. November
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024PC, Xbox Series X|S19. November
Quelle: Ubisoft
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Ubisoft

Dezember 2024

Noch nichts angekündigt

Weitere Beiträge

NEWS
PCPLAYSTATION

Uncharted mit Tom Holland: Ein zweiter Film kündigt sich an

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
NINTENDO

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake: Ein episches Abenteuer kehrt zurück

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
PLAYSTATION

PlayStation Plus: Neue Spiele für Extra und Premium im Juni 2024

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
PCPLAYSTATIONXBOX

Ein neuer Blick auf Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
PCXBOX

Gamescom 2024: Xbox & Blizzard bestätigen Teilnahme

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming