Was beschert uns das Gaming-Jahr 2024? Auf welche Titel ihr euch in der ersten Jahreshälfte freuen könnt, verraten wir euch in unserer Release-Liste.
Januar 2024
Februar 2024
|Persona 3 Reload
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|2. Februar
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
|2. Februar
|Helldivers II
|PC, PlayStation 5
|8. Februar
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch
|14. Februar
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|Switch
|16. Februar
|Skull & Bones
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
|16. Februar
|Sons of the Forest
|PC
|22. Februar
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
|28. Februar
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
|28. Februar
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|PlayStation 5
|29. Februar
März 2024
April 2024
Mai 2024
Noch nichts angekündigt
Juni 2024