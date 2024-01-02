Was beschert uns das Gaming-Jahr 2024? Auf welche Titel ihr euch in der ersten Jahreshälfte freuen könnt, verraten wir euch in unserer Release-Liste.

Januar 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost CrownPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch18. Januar
The Last of Us Part II RemasteredPlayStation 519. Januar
EnshroudedPC24. Januar (Early Access)
Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthPC, PlayStation, Xbox26. Januar
Tekken 8PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S26. Januar

Februar 2024

Persona 3 ReloadPC, PlayStation, Xbox2. Februar
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeaguePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S2. Februar
Helldivers IIPC, PlayStation 58. Februar
Tomb Raider I-III RemasteredPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch14. Februar
Mario vs. Donkey KongSwitch16. Februar
Skull & BonesPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S16. Februar
Sons of the ForestPC22. Februar
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons RemakePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S28. Februar
Star Wars: Dark Forces RemasterPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S28. Februar
Final Fantasy VII RebirthPlayStation 529. Februar

März 2024

The Outlast TrialsPC, PlayStation, Xbox5. März
As Dusk FallsPlayStation 7. März
Alone in the DarkPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S20. März
Dragon’s Dogma 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S22. März
Princess Peach: Showtime!Switch22. März
Rise of RōninPlayStation 522. März

April 2024

EuropaPC16. April
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch23. April

Mai 2024

Noch nichts angekündigt

Juni 2024

Destiny 2: Die Finale FormPC, PlayStation, Xbox4. Juni

