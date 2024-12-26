Das Jahr 2024 neigt sich dem Ende entgegen. Zeit darauf zu schauen, was das Gaming-Jahr 2025 für uns bereit hält. Im folgenden findet ihr die bestätigte Release-Liste für die erste Jahreshälfte des Jahres 2025.

Januar 2025

Donkey Kong Country Returns HDNintendo Switch16. Januar
Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power BattlesPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch23. Januar
Final Fantasy VII RebirthPC23. Januar
Sniper Elite: ResistancePC, PlayStation, Xbo30. Januar
Spider-Man 2PC30. Januar
Citizen Sleeper 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch31. Januar

Februar 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S4. Februar
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIIPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch11. Februar
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S14. Februar
AvowedPC, Xbox Series X|S18. Februar
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S18. Februar
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in HawaiiPC, PlayStation, Xbox21. Februar
Monster Hunter WildsPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S28. Februar

März 2025

Two Point MuseumPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S4. März
Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification WarsPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch6. März
WanderstopPC, PlayStation 511. März
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S18. März
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned LandPC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch21. März
Tales of the Shire: A Lords of the Rings GamePC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch25. März
AI LimitPC, PlayStation 527. März
AtomfallPC, PlayStation, Xbox27. März
Atomfall

April 2025

The Last of Us: Part II RemasteredPC3. April
KoiraPC, PlayStation 517. April
Fatal Fury: City of The WolvesPC, PlayStation, Xbox24. April

Mai 2025

Sonic Wings ReunionPC, PlayStation, Switch29. Mai

Juni 2025

Noch nichts angekündigt.

Das war die bisher bestätigte Release-Liste von Anfang 2025. Wir werden die Liste natürlich mit jeder neuen Info weiter updaten. Die Veröffentlichungen diesen Jahres findet ihr hier.

