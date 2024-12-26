Das Jahr 2024 neigt sich dem Ende entgegen. Zeit darauf zu schauen, was das Gaming-Jahr 2025 für uns bereit hält. Im folgenden findet ihr die bestätigte Release-Liste für die erste Jahreshälfte des Jahres 2025.
Januar 2025
Februar 2025
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 4. Februar Sid Meier’s Civilization VII PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 11. Februar Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 14. Februar Avowed PC, Xbox Series X|S 18. Februar Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 18. Februar Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii PC, PlayStation, Xbox 21. Februar Monster Hunter Wilds PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 28. Februar
März 2025
Two Point Museum PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 4. März Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 6. März Wanderstop PC, PlayStation 5 11. März Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 18. März Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 21. März Tales of the Shire: A Lords of the Rings Game PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 25. März AI Limit PC, PlayStation 5 27. März Atomfall PC, PlayStation, Xbox 27. März
Atomfall
April 2025
Mai 2025
Sonic Wings Reunion PC, PlayStation, Switch 29. Mai
Juni 2025
Noch nichts angekündigt.
Das war die bisher bestätigte Release-Liste von Anfang 2025. Wir werden die Liste natürlich mit jeder neuen Info weiter updaten. Die Veröffentlichungen diesen Jahres findet ihr
