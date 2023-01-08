Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
Bereits der Anfang des Gaming-Jahres 2023 hält große Titel für uns bereit! Wir geben euch einen Überblick in unserer bestätigten Release-Liste für die erste Jahreshälfte. Hier findet ihr sämtliche Games für PC, PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch.
Januar 2023
Dragon Ball Z: Karkarot PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 13. Januar One Piece Odyssey PC, PlayStation, Xbox 13. Januar Persona 3 Portable PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch 19. Januar Persona 4 Golden PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch 19. Januar Fire Emblem Engage Nintendo Switch 20. Januar Forspoken PC, PlayStation 5 24. Januar Dead Space Remake PC, PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X|S 27. Januar Season: A Letter to the Future PC, PlayStation 31. Januar
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: PlayStation
Februar 2023
Deliver Us Mars PC, PlayStation, Xbox 2. Februar Hogwarts Legacy PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 10. Februar Die Siedler: Neue Allianzen PC 17. Februar Atomic Heart PC, PlayStation, Xbox 21. Februar Horizon: Call of the Mountain PlayStation VR 2 22. Februar Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge PlayStation VR 2 22. Februar The Dark Picutres: Switchback VR PlayStation VR 2 22. Februar Sons of the Forest PC 23. Februar Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Nintendo Switch 24. Februar Destiny 2: Lightfall PC, PlayStation, Xbox 28. Februar Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Februar
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
März 2023
The Day Before PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 1. März The Last of Us: Part I PC 3. März Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC, PlayStation, Xbox 3. März Skull & Bones PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 9. März Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 17. März Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Nintendo Switch 17. März Resident Evil 4 Remake PC, PlayStation, Xbox 24. März Amnesia: The Bunker PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox März
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: EA
April 2023
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Deep Silver
Mai 2023
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
Juni 2023
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Blizzard
Juli 2023
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
Das ist die bisher bestätigte Release-Liste der ersten Jahreshälfte von 2023. Wir sind gespannt, welche Titel noch erscheinen werden und was die zweite Jahreshälfte für uns bereit hält!