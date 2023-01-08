Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Warner Bros. Games

Bereits der Anfang des Gaming-Jahres 2023 hält große Titel für uns bereit! Wir geben euch einen Überblick in unserer bestätigten Release-Liste für die erste Jahreshälfte. Hier findet ihr sämtliche Games für PC, PlayStation, Xbox und Nintendo Switch.

Januar 2023

Dragon Ball Z: KarkarotPlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S13. Januar
One Piece OdysseyPC, PlayStation, Xbox13. Januar
Persona 3 PortablePC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch19. Januar
Persona 4 GoldenPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch19. Januar
Fire Emblem EngageNintendo Switch20. Januar
ForspokenPC, PlayStation 524. Januar
Dead Space RemakePC, PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X|S27. Januar
Season: A Letter to the FuturePC, PlayStation31. Januar
Quelle: PlayStation
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: PlayStation

Februar 2023

Deliver Us MarsPC, PlayStation, Xbox2. Februar
Hogwarts LegacyPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S10. Februar
Die Siedler: Neue AllianzenPC17. Februar
Atomic HeartPC, PlayStation, Xbox21. Februar
Horizon: Call of the MountainPlayStation VR 222. Februar
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s EdgePlayStation VR 222. Februar
The Dark Picutres: Switchback VRPlayStation VR 222. Februar
Sons of the ForestPC23. Februar
Kirby’s Return to Dreamland DeluxeNintendo Switch24. Februar
Destiny 2: LightfallPC, PlayStation, Xbox28. Februar
Sherlock Holmes The AwakenedPC, PlayStation, Xbox, SwitchFebruar

video
play-rounded-fill

März 2023

The Day BeforePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S1. März
The Last of Us: Part IPC3. März
Wo Long: Fallen DynastyPC, PlayStation, Xbox3. März
Skull & BonesPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S9. März
Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S17. März
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost DemonNintendo Switch17. März
Resident Evil 4 RemakePC, PlayStation, Xbox24. März
Amnesia: The BunkerPC, PlayStation 4, XboxMärz
Quelle: EA
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: EA

April 2023

Meet Your MakerPC, PlayStation, Xbox4. April
Hogwarts LegacyPlayStation 4, Xbox One4. April
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning ShoresPlayStation 519. April
Dead Island 2PC, PlayStation, Xbox28. April
Quelle: Deep Silver
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Deep Silver

Mai 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomNintendo Switch12. Mai
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeaguePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S26. Mai
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Warner Bros. Games

Juni 2023

Street Fighter 6PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S2. Juni
Diablo IVPC, PlayStation, Xbox6. Juni
Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 522. Juni
RoboCob: Rogue CityPC, PlayStation, Xbox, SwitchJuni
Quelle: Blizzard
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Blizzard

Juli 2023

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into ReveriePC, PlayStation, Switch7. Juli
Hogwarts LegacyNintendo Switch25. Juli
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
play-rounded-fill

Quelle: Warner Bros. Games

Das ist die bisher bestätigte Release-Liste der ersten Jahreshälfte von 2023. Wir sind gespannt, welche Titel noch erscheinen werden und was die zweite Jahreshälfte für uns bereit hält!

Weitere Beiträge

NEWS
PCPLAYSTATION 4XBOX ONEPLAYSTATION 5SERIES X

Dead Island 2 stellt neuen Slayer vor

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
MOBILEPCPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5

Genshin Impact: Neues Update kehrt mit bekanntem Event zurück

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
PCPLAYSTATION 4SWITCHXBOX ONEPLAYSTATION 5SERIES X

Hogwarts Legacy: Schon zum Anfang des Jahres ein Hit

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS
PC

Dwarf Fortress: Zwei Brüder entwickeln 20 Jahre ein Spiel & sind jetzt Millionäre

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Gaming
NEWS

Razer stellt umfangreiche Produktpalette auf der CES 2023 vor

Veröffentlicht am | Redaktion Hardware