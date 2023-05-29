Quelle: Capcom
Quelle: Capcom

Ab der Jahresmitte geht es mit einem bunten Programm aus der Gaming-Kiste weiter! Neben einigen Verschiebungen erwarten uns auch einige frisch angekündigte Titel. Die folgende Release-Liste liefert euch einen Überblick für alle Veröffentlichungen von Juni bis Dezember!

Juni 2023

Street Fighter 6PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S2. Juni
Diablo IVPC, PlayStation, Xbox6. Juni
Amnesia: The BunkerPC, PlayStation, Xbox6. Juni
Layers of Fear (2023)PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S15. Juni
Park BeyondPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S16. Juni
Aliens: Dark DescentPC, PlayStation, Xbox20. Juni
Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 522. Juni
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful LifePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch27. Juni
Ghost Trick: Phantom DetectivePC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch30. Juni
Quelle: Blizzard
Quelle: Blizzard

Juli 2023

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into ReveriePC, PlayStation, Switch7. Juli
Oxenfree II: Lost SignalsPC, PlayStation, Switch12. Juli
ExoprimalPC, PlayStation, Xbox14. Juli
Immortals of AveumPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S20. Juli
Pikmin 4Switch21. Juli
The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Ep. 1)PC, PlayStation, Xbox27. Juli
Disney Illusion IslandSwitch28. Juli
Quelle: Capcom
Quelle: Capcom

August 2023

Atlas FallenPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S10. August
Bomb Rush CyberfunkPC, Switch18. August
The Texas Chainsaw MassacrePC, PlayStation, Xbox18. August
Armored Core IV: Fires of RubiconPC, PlayStation, Xbox25. August
Sea of StarsPC, PlayStatio, Xbox, Switch29. August
Baldur’s Gate 3PC, PlayStation 531. August
Quelle: Larian Games
Quelle: Larian Games

September 2023

Rune Factory 3 SpecialPC, Switch5. September
StarfieldPC, Xbox Series X|S6. September
Super Bomberman R 2PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch13. September
Mortal Kombat 1PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch19. September
Mineko’s Night MarketPC, Switch26. September
Quelle: Bethesda
Quelle: Bethesda

Oktober 2023

Sword Art Online: Last RecollectionPC, PlayStation, Xbox6. Oktober
Assassin’s Creed MiragePC, PlayStation, Xbox12. Oktober
Lords of the FallenPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S13. Oktober
Alan Wake 2PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S17. Oktober
Endless DungeonPC, PlayStation Xbox, Switch19. Oktober
Alone in the DarkPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S25. Oktober

November 2023

The Day BeforePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S10. November
Hogwarts LegacySwitch14. November
Dezember 2023

Zur Zeit ist für den Dezember noch nichts angekündigt worden.

Das war unsere Release-Liste der zweiten Jahreshälfte von 2023. Was in der ersten Jahreshälfte angekündigt worden ist, findet ihr in der folgenden Meldung heraus.

