Quelle: Capcom
Ab der Jahresmitte geht es mit einem bunten Programm aus der Gaming-Kiste weiter! Neben einigen Verschiebungen erwarten uns auch einige frisch angekündigte Titel. Die folgende Release-Liste liefert euch einen Überblick für alle Veröffentlichungen von Juni bis Dezember!
Juni 2023
Street Fighter 6 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 2. Juni Diablo IV PC, PlayStation, Xbox 6. Juni Amnesia: The Bunker PC, PlayStation, Xbox 6. Juni Layers of Fear (2023) PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 15. Juni Park Beyond PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 16. Juni Aliens: Dark Descent PC, PlayStation, Xbox 20. Juni Final Fantasy XVI PlayStation 5 22. Juni Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 27. Juni Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 30. Juni
Quelle: Blizzard
Juli 2023
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie PC, PlayStation, Switch 7. Juli Oxenfree II: Lost Signals PC, PlayStation, Switch 12. Juli Exoprimal PC, PlayStation, Xbox 14. Juli Immortals of Aveum PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 20. Juli Pikmin 4 Switch 21. Juli The Expanse: A Telltale Series (Ep. 1) PC, PlayStation, Xbox 27. Juli Disney Illusion Island Switch 28. Juli
Quelle: Capcom
August 2023
Atlas Fallen PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 10. August Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PC, Switch 18. August The Texas Chainsaw Massacre PC, PlayStation, Xbox 18. August Armored Core IV: Fires of Rubicon PC, PlayStation, Xbox 25. August Sea of Stars PC, PlayStatio, Xbox, Switch 29. August Baldur’s Gate 3 PC, PlayStation 5 31. August
Quelle: Larian Games
September 2023
Rune Factory 3 Special PC, Switch 5. September Starfield PC, Xbox Series X|S 6. September Super Bomberman R 2 PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch 13. September Mortal Kombat 1 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 19. September Mineko’s Night Market PC, Switch 26. September
Quelle: Bethesda
Oktober 2023
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection PC, PlayStation, Xbox 6. Oktober Assassin’s Creed Mirage PC, PlayStation, Xbox 12. Oktober Lords of the Fallen PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 13. Oktober Alan Wake 2 PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 17. Oktober Endless Dungeon PC, PlayStation Xbox, Switch 19. Oktober Alone in the Dark PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 25. Oktober
November 2023
Dezember 2023
Zur Zeit ist für den Dezember noch nichts angekündigt worden.
Das war unsere Release-Liste der zweiten Jahreshälfte von 2023. Was in der ersten Jahreshälfte angekündigt worden ist, findet ihr in der
