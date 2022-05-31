Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: SEGA
Das Jahr 2022 neigt sich seiner zweiten Hälfte entgegen. Zeit, dass wir einen genaueren Blick auf die Spiele der kommenden Jahreshälfte werfen! Nachdem schon der Beginn des Jahres
einige Highlights im Petto hatte, können wir auf die zweite Jahreshälfte ebenso gespannt sein. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine Menge Games, die noch kein festes Release-Datum haben. Wir werden die Liste nach und nach aktualisieren, damit ihr stets auf dem neusten Stand seid.
Juni 2022
Silt PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 1. Juni Diablo Immortal PC, Android 2. Juni Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords Switch 8. Juni Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Switch 10. Juni The Quarry PC, PlayStation, Xbox 10. Juni Starship Troopers – Terran Command PC 16. Juni Shadowrun Trilogy PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 21. Juni Sonic Origins PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 23. Juni Capcom Fighting Collection PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One 24. Juni Outriders Worldslayer PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 30. Juni
Juli 2022
F1 22 PC, PlayStation, Xbox 1. Juli Arcadegeddon PC, PlayStation, Xbox 8. Juli Live A Live Switch 22. Juli Digimon Survive PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One 29. Juli Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch 29. Juli
August 2022
Two Point Campus PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 9. August Saints Row PC, Xbox, PlayStation 23. August SD Gundam Battle Alliance PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 25. August Soul Hackers 2 PC, PlayStation, Xbox 26. August Destroy All Humans: Reprobed PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 30. August
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Volition
September 2022
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum PC, PlayStation, Xbox 1. September JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 2. September Steelrising PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S 8. September Splatoon 3 Switch 9. September Warhammer 40K: Darktide PC, Xbox Series X|S 13. September Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox 22. September
Oktober 2022
Copy and paste this HTML code into your webpage to embed.
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games
November 2022
Dezember 2022