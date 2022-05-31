Quelle: SEGA

Das Jahr 2022 neigt sich seiner zweiten Hälfte entgegen. Zeit, dass wir einen genaueren Blick auf die Spiele der kommenden Jahreshälfte werfen! Nachdem schon der Beginn des Jahres einige Highlights im Petto hatte, können wir auf die zweite Jahreshälfte ebenso gespannt sein. Darüber hinaus gibt es eine Menge Games, die noch kein festes Release-Datum haben. Wir werden die Liste nach und nach aktualisieren, damit ihr stets auf dem neusten Stand seid.

Juni 2022

SiltPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox1. Juni
Diablo ImmortalPC, Android2. Juni
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith LordsSwitch8. Juni
Mario Strikers: Battle League FootballSwitch10. Juni
The QuarryPC, PlayStation, Xbox10. Juni
Starship Troopers – Terran CommandPC16. Juni
Shadowrun TrilogyPlayStation, Switch, Xbox21. Juni
Sonic OriginsPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox23. Juni
Capcom Fighting CollectionPC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One24. Juni
Outriders WorldslayerPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox30. Juni

Juli 2022

F1 22PC, PlayStation, Xbox1. Juli
ArcadegeddonPC, PlayStation, Xbox8. Juli
Live A LiveSwitch22. Juli
Digimon SurvivePC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One29. Juli
Xenoblade Chronicles 3Switch29. Juli

August 2022

Two Point CampusPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox9. August
Saints RowPC, Xbox, PlayStation23. August
SD Gundam Battle AlliancePC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox25. August
Soul Hackers 2PC, PlayStation, Xbox26. August
Destroy All Humans: ReprobedPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S30. August
Quelle: Volition

September 2022

The Lord of the Rings: GollumPC, PlayStation, Xbox1. September
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle RPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox2. September
SteelrisingPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S8. September
Splatoon 3Switch9. September
Warhammer 40K: Darktide PC, Xbox Series X|S13. September
Test Drive Unlimited Solar CrownPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox22. September

Oktober 2022

ScornPC, Xbox Series X|S1. Oktober
ForspokenPC, PlayStation, Xbox13. Oktober
Gotham KnightsPC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S25. Oktober
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II(wahrscheinlich) PC, PlayStation, Xbox28. Oktober
Sons of the ForestPCTBA
Quelle: Warner Bros. Games

November 2022

Nichts angekündigt

Dezember 2022

Hello Neighbor 2PC, PlayStation, Xbox6. Dezember
Stalker 2: Heart of ChernobylPC, Xbox Series X|S8. Dezember

