Das neue Jahr beginnt bereits mit einem großen Knall und hält einige besondere Veröffentlichungen für uns bereit. Wir bringen euch auf den neusten Stand mit der bestätigten Release-Liste von Videospielen für die erste Jahreshälfte von 2022. Wenn ihr wissen möchtet, was bis Ende 2021 auf dem Plan stand, könnt ihr hier reinschauen.

Januar 2022

Monster Hunter RisePC12. Januar
God of WarPC14. Januar
Rainbow Six ExtractionPC, PlayStation, Xbox20. Januar
Pokémon-Legenden: ArceusSwitch28. Januar
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionPlayStation 528. Januar

Februar 2022

Life is Strange: Remastered CollectionPC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox1. Februar
Dying Light 2: Stay HumanPC, PlayStation, Xbox4. Februar
SifuPC, PlayStation8. Februar
Lost ArkPC11. Februar
Total War: Warhammer IIIPC17. Februar
Horizon: Forbidden WestPlayStation18. Februar
Destiny 2: Die HexenköniginPC, PlayStation, Xbox22. Februar
MonarkPC, PlayStation, Switch22. Februar
Martha is DeadPC, PlayStation, Xbox24. Februar
Elden RingPC, PlayStation, Xbox25. Februar
ELDEN RING

März 2022

ELEX 2PC, PlayStation, Xbox1. März
Pathfinder: Wrath of the RighteousPlayStation, Xbox1. März
Babylon’s FallPC, PlayStation3. März
Gran Turismo 7PlayStation4. März
Chocobo GPSwitch10. März
Rune Factory 5Switch22. März
Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsPC, PlayStation, Xbox25. März
Marvel’s Midnight SunsPC, PlayStation, Switch, XboxMärz

April 2022

13 Sentinels: Aegis RimSwitch12. April
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl PC, Xbox28. April

Mai 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – SwansongPC, PlayStation, Xbox19. Mai
Sons of the ForestPC20. Mai

Juni 2022

The Day BeforePC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series21. Juni
SteelrisingPC, PlayStation, XboxJuni 2022

