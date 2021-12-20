Das neue Jahr beginnt bereits mit einem großen Knall und hält einige besondere Veröffentlichungen für uns bereit. Wir bringen euch auf den neusten Stand mit der bestätigten Release-Liste von Videospielen für die erste Jahreshälfte von 2022. Wenn ihr wissen möchtet, was bis Ende 2021 auf dem Plan stand, könnt ihr hier reinschauen.
Januar 2022
|Monster Hunter Rise
|PC
|12. Januar
|God of War
|PC
|14. Januar
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|20. Januar
|Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus
|Switch
|28. Januar
|Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|PlayStation 5
|28. Januar
Februar 2022
|Life is Strange: Remastered Collection
|PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox
|1. Februar
|Dying Light 2: Stay Human
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|4. Februar
|Sifu
|PC, PlayStation
|8. Februar
|Lost Ark
|PC
|11. Februar
|Total War: Warhammer III
|PC
|17. Februar
|Horizon: Forbidden West
|PlayStation
|18. Februar
|Destiny 2: Die Hexenkönigin
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|22. Februar
|Monark
|PC, PlayStation, Switch
|22. Februar
|Martha is Dead
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|24. Februar
|Elden Ring
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|25. Februar
März 2022
|ELEX 2
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|1. März
|Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
|PlayStation, Xbox
|1. März
|Babylon’s Fall
|PC, PlayStation
|3. März
|Gran Turismo 7
|PlayStation
|4. März
|Chocobo GP
|Switch
|10. März
|Rune Factory 5
|Switch
|22. März
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|25. März
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns
|PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox
|März
April 2022
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|Switch
|12. April
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
|PC, Xbox
|28. April
Mai 2022
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|19. Mai
|Sons of the Forest
|PC
|20. Mai
Juni 2022
|The Day Before
|PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
|21. Juni
|Steelrising
|PC, PlayStation, Xbox
|Juni 2022